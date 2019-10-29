Cosmic Girls reveal comeback schedule for 7th mini album 'As You Wish'

Cosmic Girls have unveiled a comeback teaser schedule for their 7th mini album, 'As You Wish'!



Official teasers for Cosmic Girls's 'As You Wish' kick off this November 2, with a series of photo teasers throughout the week. The girls will then greet fans through a series of moving teasers, a secret film, MV teasers, and more, leading up to their full comeback on November 19.

This will mark Cosmic Girls's first comeback in approximately 5 months, since the release of their special summer album 'For The Summer'. Are you looking forward to new music from Cosmic Girls?



