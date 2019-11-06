3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Choi Yeseul slams a media outlet for using her likeness without permission

Choi Yeseul has slammed a media outlet for using her and newlywed husband G.O's likeness without permission.

The Youtuber uploaded a post on her Instagram, calling out the malicious behavior. The article uses a picture of Choi Ye Seul and G.O with a headline that reads "The Youtuber with 1 million subscribers who cheated and led the family in chaos." Choi Ye Seul then stated in the comments: "This is really too much. Please don't use our likeness without permission."

Netizens have been supporting the newlywed couple, stating: 

"You must feel terrible. How could they use a picture of a newlywed couple for a headline like that?"

"They need to be sued."

"There are no sane people in Korea anymore."

What do you think of this situation?

boydragontherice215 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

In the grand scheme of things, the internet is a relatively new part of society, especially with how expansive and influential it has become. I believe, eventually, rules and regulations should become real and taken seriously. It’s already to the point where the internet is someone’s life or nearly their whole life. It’s like when texting was new, no one knew the dangers of texting and driving so there were no rules against it. It wasn’t until people were dying did something get done about it. The internet, if not fully there already, is nearly there.

