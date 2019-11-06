Choi Yeseul slams a media outlet for using her likeness without permission

Choi Yeseul has slammed a media outlet for using her and newlywed husband G.O's likeness without permission.

The Youtuber uploaded a post on her Instagram, calling out the malicious behavior. The article uses a picture of Choi Ye Seul and G.O with a headline that reads "The Youtuber with 1 million subscribers who cheated and led the family in chaos." Choi Ye Seul then stated in the comments: "This is really too much. Please don't use our likeness without permission."

Netizens have been supporting the newlywed couple, stating:

"You must feel terrible. How could they use a picture of a newlywed couple for a headline like that?"

"They need to be sued."

"There are no sane people in Korea anymore."



What do you think of this situation?