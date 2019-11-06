10

Netizens uncover guide versions of BTS's top songs

A recent internet forum post has gone viral on the Korean web after a netizen compiled guide versions of some of the top BTS songs including "Spring Day", "Fake Love", and more.

Netizens have been buzzing about the high production quality of the demos, saying:

"Release them all!"

"All of these are really good. I want to hear the full versions."

"The guide version for "Fake Love" is so good."

Check them out below. Do you like the guide or original version better? 

Spring Day V version:


FAKE LOVE Jimin Version:


Demo Version


BOY WITH LUV J-Hope version:


BOY IN LUV

Netizens stated that they would love the full release of some of these versions in a special release.

LOVE ALL THESE SONGS!! SO EMOTIONAL!!! ALL THE FEELS!!

