Netizens uncover guide versions of BTS's top songs

A recent internet forum post has gone viral on the Korean web after a netizen compiled guide versions of some of the top BTS songs including "Spring Day", "Fake Love", and more.

Netizens have been buzzing about the high production quality of the demos, saying:

"Release them all!"

"All of these are really good. I want to hear the full versions."

"The guide version for "Fake Love" is so good."

Check them out below. Do you like the guide or original version better?

Spring Day V version:



FAKE LOVE Jimin Version:

아나 박지민 까짜필럽 풀버전 듣고싶어서 미침 (;´༎ຶД༎ຶ`) pic.twitter.com/u2Dk4jSSwL — 𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙚 (@kittenboyJ) March 1, 2019



Demo Version

the Fake Love original demo/guide 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5RBe3RHqaw — aly /rest/ 🥱 (@jinepiphany) May 28, 2018



BOY WITH LUV J-Hope version:

홉이 초안 듣고 있는 준이 행복해보여 pic.twitter.com/Q81O9xXx5o — Irene (@52hertzhope) June 21, 2019



BOY IN LUV

Netizens stated that they would love the full release of some of these versions in a special release.