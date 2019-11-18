Check out Yonghwa's poster for his fanmeet 'Still 622'

CNBLUE's Yonghwa has released a poster for his fanmeet.

He'd revealed that he was planning both a fanmeet and a concert in December so he could see his fans as fast as possible. FNC Entertainment revealed that Yonghwa will be at the Korea University's Hwajeong Gymnasium for his '2019 Jung Yong Hwa Live 'Still 622'' in Seoul on December 7th at 6 PM KST and on December 8th at 5 PM KST. Yonghwa has now dropped a poster for his fanmeet.

Tickets will go on sale to the official CNBLUE fanclub at 8 PM KST on November 13th, and to the general public at 8 PM KST on November 18th.