Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

IU reveals that she's been dyeing her hair every week to prepare for her comeback, says her scalp is fine

IU spent some time with fans via a V Live broadcast in order to promote her newest album 'Love poem' on November 18th.

The broadcast, which happened in her band's practice room, was a question and answer session in which IU stated: "I got to show fans an album after a long while. The MV for "Outside of Time" came out and now we're finishing rehearsals. I think this is the most hectic release out of all. I can't really get a grasp of it.

IU continued to state: "I was dyeing my hair once a week. For those of you who came to my concert, my hair color changed again. However, my scalp has no issues whatsoever. Usually, when I dye my hair, my scalp never hurts. I have no regrets over my hair so please don't worry about me." 

whatever10191 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

too bad the same cant be said for her competition on the charts

Ohboy696,709 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Been there, done that. It's not smart, but it doesn't necessarily have to do much damage (I never had any burns). And honestly, after seeing the way Korean hair stylists treat idols' hair it can even be considered mild.

