Big Bang's T.O.P draws attention with his new long hairstyle

Big Bang's T.O.P recently revealed his unique and seriously eye-catching hairstyle.

The Big Bang member posted several photos on Instagram on November 11 without any captions. He's wearing a white jacket in one and the bangs cover his eyes. In another, he accessorizes his indigo sweater with a gold Rolex President watch and smile.

On another note, four of Big Bang's members recently finished their military service, including T.O.P, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. Seungri is no longer a member when he retired from the industry in March 2019 after a series of scandals.