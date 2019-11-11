10

Big Bang's T.O.P draws attention with his new long hairstyle

Big Bang's T.O.P recently revealed his unique and seriously eye-catching hairstyle.

The Big Bang member posted several photos on Instagram on November 11 without any captions. He's wearing a white jacket in one and the bangs cover his eyes. In another, he accessorizes his indigo sweater with a gold Rolex President watch and smile.

On another note, four of Big Bang's members recently finished their military service, including T.O.P, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. Seungri is no longer a member when he retired from the industry in March 2019 after a series of scandals.

Dumbuya_Isatou534 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

I don't know whether is only me but I just love everything that T.O.P does..I really love him

kimmiefonze84 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

I donwloaded his pictures. He's so handsome! I need more selfies!!!

