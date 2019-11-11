SM Entertainment artists take their talents to a good cause by supporting UNICEF

The SM Entertainment artists are taking their talents to good causes as they support Unicef's Smile Campaign: World Children's Day.

Seen in the picture are J-Min, Taemin, Siwon, Sunny, Wendy, Doyoung, BoA, and Suho all smiling brightly as they support underprivileged children across the world. SM has been continually working with UNICEF with their SMile program and has been participating in relief efforts and outreach. Siwon in particularly has been especially involved in UNICEF efforts.

We stan labels who also contribute the overall good of society and SM is doing just that. Congratulations and we look forward to more positive change brought about by the artists.