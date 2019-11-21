9

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung to return solo for the first time in 3 years with a collaboration single

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung will be returning as a solo artist, after approximately 3 years!

On November 22, Jellyfish Entertainment revealed, "Kim Se Jung will be releasing a new single in collaboration with 'Dingo' this December. Kim Se Jung has been chosen as the first singer up for 'Dingo's new idol music collaboration project. She will be showcasing her full potential as a new generation vocalist with her unique, versatile style." 

This will mark Kim Se Jung's first solo music release since her debut single "Flower Road", in November of 2016, outside of her participation in Gugudan as well as for drama OSTs.

trogdorthe8th
34 minutes ago

This girl is so talented, I sincerely hope she'll get to do more music soon. I'm glad she's still been getting decent work in the meantime, but she really deserves further performance in music with the voice she has.

