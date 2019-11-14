AOA have revealed the comeback schedule for their sixth mini album 'New Moon'.
Fans can expect 'New Moon' unit teaser images on November 15 KST, while the music video drops on the 26th. As previously reported, AOA are returning with a western-inspired concept with a dark twist.
Stay tuned for updates on AOA's comeback!
AOA reveal comeback schedule for 'New Moon' mini album
