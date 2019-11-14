IU's label Kakao M to take legal action against fraudulent concert tickets

IU's label Kakao M will be taking legal action against fraudulent concert tickets.



On November 14, IU's agency announced on Twitter there had been issues with concerts to her concert. Kakao M stated, "We'd like to confirm the facts about the leak outside IU's concert. We offer some executive-level employees invitations. The invitations to the IU concert, which was posted on the sales website today, was confirmed to have been made by an outside acquaintance who personally received the ticket from an executive of Kakao M. We apologize for our carelessness in preventing this invitation from being diverted and traded for commercial use."



The label continued, "In relation to IU's concert ticket purchase, if any illegal transactions are confirmed, we have taken strong action, such as a permanent expulsion of our fan club. In order to prevent ticket fraud in the future, we're reviewing the content from fans who were permanently expelled from our fan club due to administrative errors in the past. We'll review and get back to you as soon as possible. Again, I apologize for the concern I've caused the fans."

