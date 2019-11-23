AOA open up about their experience on 'Queendom'

AOA opened up about their experience on Mnet's girl group competitive reality show 'Queendom'.



On the November 23rd episode of 'Knowing Brothers', AOA expressed, "We almost went into crisis when one of us left. However, we gained a million views through 'Queendom'." Jimin continued, "We felt burdened by appearing on 'Queendom' because it was a competition."



She added, "We saw the comments, and they said, 'Didn't AOA fail? Why are they appearing on the show?' Those were most of the comments. That's why we tried our best again. It provoked us into trying to be an example. We felt restored because a lot of people gave us so much love."



Did you watch AOA on 'Queendom'? In related news, AOA are making a comeback with their mini album 'New Moon' on November 26 KST.



