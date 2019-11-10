8

Posted by jennywill

Actress Yoon Jung Hee revealed to have been suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years

Actress Yoon Jung Hee has been revealed to have been suffering from Alzheimer's Disease for the past 10 years.

The actress was born in 1944 and debuted in 1967. She was one of the top 3 actresses of her time along with Moon Hee and Nam Jung Im, and starred in over 320 movies and dramas up until 2010, when she was in the movie 'Poetry'. She received an award at the Cannes Film Festival with her performance in the movie. In her career, she has received 24 Best Female Actress at the Grand Bell Awards.

However, it's now been revealed that she has been suffering from Alzheimer's Disease for the past 10 years, and her husband, pianist Paik Kun Woo, has been taking care of her all this time. However, her condition worsened recently and she is no longer able to recognize either her daughter or her sister.

We hope the best for her and her family.

LoveKpopfromAust214
1 hour ago

It's such a terrible illness. I hope she is cared for well and her family too.

Canucks4Life
1 hour ago

Have always loved watching her, such a great actress and oh so brave as well opening up about her illness. Hope her family can help her continue to show such strength and take good care of her.

