Lee Jin Hyuk's fellow UP10TION members drop by 'Inkigayo' set to cheer on his solo debut

Lee Jin Hyuk is making his solo 'Inkigayo' debut this week!

On November 10 KST, the UP10TION member will be performing his debut solo single "I Like That" on the SBS music program.

Earlier that day, UP10TION's official social media revealed that UP10TION showed up to SBS to personally visit and cheer Lee Jin Hyuk on backstage. In the group photo, the nine boys crowd together to make it all into the picture, making V-signs as they pose for the camera.

"A little later at 3:50! V-Dan [Lee Jin Hyuk's fandom] and UP10TION-supported Lee Jin Hyuk's fatal 'SOL'o debut stage at SBS's 'Inkigayo'! 'I Like That' is going to be revealed," the caption read. "Everyone, check out the live broadcast! Let's meet at 'Inkigayo' in a little bit!"





Meanwhile, Lee Jin Hyuk made his solo debut on November 4 with his debut album 'SOL'.