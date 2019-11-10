Riot Games reveals 'True Damage' teaser image ahead of 'League of Legends' World Championship Finals

Riot Games is only hours away from the 2019 'League of Legends' World Championship Finals!

On November 10 KST, the company continued to keep 'League of Legends' fans hyped with another teaser image for True Damage, the hip-hop music project featuring Becky G, Keke Palmer, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, Duckwrth, and Thutmose. The project is meant to help promote a new series of skins that will be released, similarly to how K/DA promoted popstar skins last year, with Soyeon returning as rogue assassin Akali. True Damage will be performing their promotional single "Giants" at the World Championship Finals' opening ceremony for the first time.

The teaser image features an illustration of all five True Damage characters, and also boasts the name of the song as well as the names of the artists involved.

Meanwhile, the 'League of Legends' World Championship Finals' opening ceremony will be aired at 9 PM KST (7 AM EST) on November 10.

Check out the teaser image below!