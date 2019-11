AB6IX's Woojin is trending worldwide as fans take to Twitter to celebrate his birthday.

The rookie idol has taken both the number 5 and 8th spot on Twitter's worldwide trending with the hashtags #OnlyOneWOOJINDAY and #HappyBirthdayToOurHappinessParkWoojin.

🎊HAPPY WOOJIN'S DAY🎊

02.11.1999_02.11.2019

Happy birthday to our dancing machine, rapper Park woojin 🥳



thankyou for being born and growing up so well, Always be happy & stay healthy

We love you so much♥️#우리의행복_박우진_생일축하해#OnlyOneWOOJINDAY pic.twitter.com/7xwl76ASZa — ABNEW INDONESIA (@AB6IX_ID) November 1, 2019

Happy birthday to Woojin!