GOT7 is piquing interest and anticipation with their latest sophisticated teaser images for comeback album 'You Calling My Name'.

The group has revealed their most recent teaser images featuring members JB, Yugyeom, Jinyoung, and Jackson that show them posing elegantly in suits. In addition, lyric teasers have also been posted, giving fans a sneak peek at what the songs might sound like!

Check the teasers out below!