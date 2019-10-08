Zico reveals honest thoughts on his own looks

Zico revealed his honest thoughts on his own looks.



On the October 8th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', DJ Kim Shin Young asked Zico how he felt about being one of the top 5 faces in hop hop, and he responded, "I don't have confidence in my face." He continued, "My face isn't on the good-looking side. My eyes are small too, but if you're talking about my physicals as a whole, I think that effort does make a difference."

As for who he thinks are the good-looking artists in hip hop, Zico added, "The visuals in my opinion are Beenzino, The Quiett, and Dean."



Do you agree with him?

