5

9

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Zico reveals honest thoughts on his own looks

AKP STAFF

Zico revealed his honest thoughts on his own looks.

On the October 8th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', DJ Kim Shin Young asked Zico how he felt about being one of the top 5 faces in hop hop, and he responded, "I don't have confidence in my face." He continued, "My face isn't on the good-looking side. My eyes are small too, but if you're talking about my physicals as a whole, I think that effort does make a difference."  

As for who he thinks are the good-looking artists in hip hop, Zico added, "The visuals in my opinion are BeenzinoThe Quiett, and Dean."


Do you agree with him?

  1. Block B
  2. Zico
2 1,624 Share 36% Upvoted

0

MeniNova582 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Lots of people are insecure about their looks and it probably doesn't help that he lives in a society like SK. But it's refreshing he opened up about it as that's a very relatable issue lots of people can relate to. Also, Zico's appearance is unique and there's nothing wrong with his eyes.

Share

-1

Ohboy696,355 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Small eyes? Bitch, how much bigger would you want them to be😂 He is cute, people really started calling him ugly when he started dating Seolhyun, but they can choke.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

LABOUM, Solbin
LABOUM open up about the pains of dieting
5 hours ago   7   4,909
ATEEZ
ATEEZ march into 'Wonderland' in fiery MV!
4 hours ago   5   1,208
BTS
BTS is Tokopedia’s New Brand Ambassador
22 hours ago   1   1,759

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND