Maroo Entertainment to take legal action against Park Ji Hoon's malicious commenters

Maroo Entertainment will be taking legal action against Park Ji Hoon's malicious commenters.



On October 8, Maroo Entertainment announced, "We're informing you of legal action against the spread of false rumors and malicious comments. We thank the fans who consistently reporting them to us and waited so long. The company is currently in the process of taking legal action against defamation of character, spread of false rumors, and malicious rumors concerning Park Ji Hoon."



The label further stated they'll continue to monitor the comments about the former Wanna One member, and they're working with a law firm.

Stay tuned for updates. In other news, Park Ji Hoon is currently starring in the JTBC drama 'Flower Crew'.