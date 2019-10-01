YG's third quarter profit amounts to only $4,163 (5 million KRW)

The KTB Investment & Securities projections for the Q3 profits of 2019 have come out, and YG Entertainment has shocked all with the projection for its incredibly small profit margin. KTB projects YG Entertainment to post a profit of just 5 million KRW (4,163 USD) in Q3 2019, showing a vast decline for the company's performance compared to its heyday. This is a projected decline of 98% YoY (compared to the same period last year). YG has been riddled with scandals in 2019 and they also have to repay Louis Vuitton 67 Billion KRW ($55.7 million) on October 16, 2019.



Although it has been reported that the YG artists will be proceeding with their activities as scheduled, there seem to be amendments in the way promotions are handled due to this fact.



Meanwhile, the other two labels in the "Big 3" are projected to post big profits. SM Entertainment is projected to post a profit of 14.3 Billion KRW ($11.89 million) which is a 17.4% increase YoY. The company sold 1.45 million albums in the third quarter of 2019 including Baekhyun (550,000), Sehun & Chanyeol (410,000), NCT Dream (340,000), and Red Velvet (120,000). They also have plans of expansions into the United States along with a collaboration with Marvel and the debut of SuperM. JYP Entertainment is projected to post a profit of 12.2 Billion KRW ($10.1 million) which is a 0.4% increase YoY. JYP has projections of high revenue in the third quarter thanks to the release of TWICE's album and their Japan Dome Tour results. ITZY's debut album exceeded 100,000 copies and Stray Kid's album sales continue to increase with every release.

