WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon confirmed as judge on college music audition program 'Vocal Play 2'

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon has been confirmed as a judge on college music audition program 'Vocal Play 2'.



After reports of Kang Seung Yoon joining the show, 'Vocal Play 2' producers confirmed the WINNER member will be featured on the Channel A show as a judge. On October 19, producers stated, "WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon, Kim Hyun Chul, Sweet Sorrow, Lee Suk Hoon, and Ailee participated in filming for 'Vocal Play 2' as judges."



As a contestant of audition program 'Superstar K2' himself, Kang Seung Yoon is expected to give the college student participants special insight.



Channel A's 'Vocal Play 2' airs every Saturdays at 10:40 PM KST.