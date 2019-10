MONSTA X have revealed more concept teaser images for 'Follow: Find You'.



After their different hues, the members are revealing another concept in flowery suits outside. As previously reported, MONSTA X have already dropped an English single "Someone's Someone" and the music video teaser for their title track "Find You".



MONSTA X's mini album 'Follow: Find You' drops on October 28 KST.

MONSTA X reveal concept teaser images for 'Follow: Find You'