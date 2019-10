BVNDIT are suited up to take off riding in their second set of comeback teaser photos!

Taking on the unique concept of a crew of horseback riders for their 2nd mini album 'BE!', BVNDIT showcased their soft, gentle charisma on a grassy field, poised to demonstrate their riding skills.



The rookie girl group is set to release their 2nd mini album this November 5 at 6 PM KST.