tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' to air episode featuring MONSTA X's Shownu & Jooheon as scheduled

tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' has announced the episode featuring MONSTA X's Shownu and Jooheon will air as scheduled.



With Shownu's alleged affair controversy and former member Wonho's alleged debt and juvenile detention controversies, many viewers were questioning whether the upcoming episode of 'Amazing Saturday' would be edited or somehow delayed. However, on October 31, tvN confirmed there would be no change, stating, "'Amazing Saturday' will air as scheduled."





The episode of 'Amazing Saturday' featuring Shownu and Jooheon as guests will air on November 2 at 7:40PM KST.



In other news, Starship Entertainment confirmed Wonho has officially withdrawn as a member from MONSTA X.