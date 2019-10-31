Pentagon's Jinho gets on the beach for cover of Post Malone's 'Circle'

Pentagon's Jinho revealed his cover of American artist Post Malone's hit song "Circle".
In the retro-inspired music video, Jinho heads to the beachside for the 34th cover of his 'Magazine Ho' series. "Circle" was a hit after it dropped this past year, and the Pentagon member gives a different flavor to the track than Post Malone.
Watch Jinho's cover above, and check out the original below!
