Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Pentagon's Jinho gets on the beach for cover of Post Malone's 'Circle'

Pentagon's Jinho revealed his cover of American artist Post Malone's hit song "Circle".

In the retro-inspired music video, Jinho heads to the beachside for the 34th cover of his 'Magazine Ho' series. "Circle" was a hit after it dropped this past year, and the Pentagon member gives a different flavor to the track than Post Malone.

Watch Jinho's cover above, and check out the original below!

