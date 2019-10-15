Hara reveals her feelings on Sulli's passing in Instagram live

Hara revealed her feelings on Sulli's passing on Instagram live.



Hara previously posted a tribute to her close friend Sulli on the social media platform, and she followed up with an Instagram live session on October 15. Hara expressed, "Sulli, I'm sorry Unni can only greet you in this way. I hope you do what you want to do over there. Unni will live your share the best she can. I'll work hard."



She added, "Everyone, I'm okay. I was really close to Sulli, and I wanted to greet Sulli in this way, so I turned on a live stream with you all. I apologize. I'm sorry. Everyone, don't worry about me. Sulli, bye."

As previously reported, former f(x) member Sulli passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown. Hara was rescued from a suicide attempt this past May.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.