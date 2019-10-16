Sulli's ex-boyfriend Choiza leaves words of grief on social media after her passing

Sulli's ex-boyfriend Choiza left words of grief on his social media after her passing yesterday.



On October 16, Choiza wrote on Instagram, "We spent the most beautiful moments of our lives together. I'm sending you off pitiably like this, but I'll cherish our memories until the day my eyes close. I really miss you."



The former f(x) member and Choiza's relationship went public in August of 2014, and they were later confirmed to have broken up in March of 2017. He's also been the subject of criticism by some netizens as they claim he had partial responsibility for her mental state.



As previously reported, the former f(x) member passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown, and police have announced an autopsy will be performed.