MBC's 'My Little Television V2' moves air time slot from Fridays to Mondays

MBC's variety series 'My Little Television V2' will be moving its broadcast time slot from Friday nights to Monday nights beginning next week.

On October 16, MBC announced via SNS, "My Little Television V2' has been changed from Fridays to Mondays!! Beginning October 21, let's meet on Monday nights at 9:50 PM KST."

'My Little Television V2' is a variety program combining many unique broadcast content into one. Each week, teams of broadcasters launch their very own live stream via Twitch, competing to see which broadcast earns the most donations from viewers. The show is hosted by MC IZ*ONE's Ahn Yoo Jin.