Shinhwa's Dongwan writes heavily critical post about current treatment of mental health in the entertainment industry

On October 15, Shinhwa member/actor Dongwan uploaded a lengthy post, heavily criticizing the treatment of mental health in the entertainment industry, in light of the sorrowful news of Sulli's passing just a day earlier. Particularly, Dongwan pointed a finger directed toward "large entertainment companies", speaking as a former SM Entertainment trainee and artist himself.

Dongwan commented:

"When an athlete suffers ligament injuries, even in the case that they can recover through repairing treatment and physical therapy, many experts still advise surgery. This is due to the fact that recuperation time after an injury is also written in as a part of their contracts.



As the media grows larger and as the entertainment industry grows larger, there are many things that one side requires from the other, and vice versa.



Even in harsh conditions where young fellows cannot eat properly or sleep properly, more and more adults are demanding that they wear a bright and healthy smile. You must be sexy, but you cannot have sex; you must be tough, but you cannot fight with anyone. This is what is required of them.



Many hoobaes are currently fighting a battle within themselves, debating how much sickness can they bear in their hearts and continue to work, all for the sake of the sweetness that money and fame provides.



Numerous scientific studies and research results have already told us exactly how 'fast and easy' or how 'many side effects and aftereffects' there are in psychotropic drugs. We can no longer sit by and watch as they offer such drugs simply because the individual wants them for relief, or to resolve the problem speedily.



We must not fail to notice how readily the lazy actions of large entertainment companies can become the host of a contagious virus that can spread instantaneously."