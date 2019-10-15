1

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

We In The Zone unveil Kyeongheon's lyric teaser photo for 'Loveade' comeback

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group We In The Zone has released their newest comeback teaser, featuring member Kyeongheon as well as a line from their comeback title track "Loveade". 

In the lyric teaser photo, Kyeongheon confidently declares, "Into the story that we will construct," hinting at a snippet of words from a sweet confession song. Meanwhile, We In The Zone will be returning this October 30 at 6 PM KST with their 2nd mini album, 'Weeee!'. 

D-15 until We In The Zone's full comeback, which also means more lyric teaser photos coming soon. 

  1. We In The Zone
0 186 Share 100% Upvoted
Sulli
Rest in peace Choi Jin-Ri❤
5 hours ago   17   30,326
Sulli
Rest in peace Choi Jin-Ri❤
5 hours ago   17   30,326

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND