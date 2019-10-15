We In The Zone unveil Kyeongheon's lyric teaser photo for 'Loveade' comeback

Rookie boy group We In The Zone has released their newest comeback teaser, featuring member Kyeongheon as well as a line from their comeback title track "Loveade".

In the lyric teaser photo, Kyeongheon confidently declares, "Into the story that we will construct," hinting at a snippet of words from a sweet confession song. Meanwhile, We In The Zone will be returning this October 30 at 6 PM KST with their 2nd mini album, 'Weeee!'.

D-15 until We In The Zone's full comeback, which also means more lyric teaser photos coming soon.

