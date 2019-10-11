'Produce 101's Kim So Hee spotted with Nature for their first schedule after regroup

On October 11, rookie girl group Nature was spotted leaving Korea for overseas schedules via Incheon International airport. Among the Nature ladies was the group's newly added member, Kim So Hee!

Previously, Nature's label n.CH Entertainment confirmed that the girl group would be undergoing a change with the addition of former 'Produce 101' contestant Kim So Hee to the team. Less than a week after, Kim So Hee can be seen blending in as one of the Nature members perfectly, brightening up the team's atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Nature debuted back in August of 2018 with "Allegro Cantabile". They most recently returned with "I'm So Pretty" in July of this year, and are currently gearing up for their first comeback since their regroup.

