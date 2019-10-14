136

6

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

N.Flying cancels press showcase for comeback album out of respect for Sulli's passing

AKP STAFF

N.Flying has cancelled their comeback showcase.

On October 14 KST, their agency FNC Entertainment released an official statement revealing that the press showcase that was scheduled for October 15 at 2 PM has been cancelled due to the news of Sulli's passing.

FNC Entertainment and N.Flying not only offered their apologies for the sudden cancelling of the schedule, but also expressed their deepest condolences regarding the music world's loss of Sulli.

  1. Sulli
  2. N.Flying
5 20,959 Share 96% Upvoted

8

hohliu7,565 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Respect to those that put aside their event out of respect for Sulli's death.

Share

6

Eldrin553 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

Rest in peace, Sulli

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7, BamBam
F.Hero drops 'Do You' MV feat. GOT7's BamBam
43 minutes ago   1   1,401

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND