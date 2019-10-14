N.Flying cancels press showcase for comeback album out of respect for Sulli's passing

N.Flying has cancelled their comeback showcase.



On October 14 KST, their agency FNC Entertainment released an official statement revealing that the press showcase that was scheduled for October 15 at 2 PM has been cancelled due to the news of Sulli's passing.



FNC Entertainment and N.Flying not only offered their apologies for the sudden cancelling of the schedule, but also expressed their deepest condolences regarding the music world's loss of Sulli.

