TWICE reveal first edgy teaser film for 2nd Japanese album title track 'Fake & True'

TWICE may be going for a totally classy, sophisticated vibe in their upcoming Japanese comeback title track, "Fake & True".

In their newly released first teaser film, the TWICE members match edgy, all-black outfits with hints of elegant gold and red, hinting at a double-edged sword much like the title of their new song.

TWICE will be releasing their 2nd full Japanese album '&TWICE' this coming November 20, containing some of their hit singles from earlier this year like "Happy Happy" and "Breakthrough". Fans can also look forward to a special track called, "How u Doin'", where member Chaeyoung took part in writing Japanese lyrics for the first time ever.

Stay tuned for more on TWICE's Japanese comeback.