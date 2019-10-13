20

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Joy shares endearing photos taken by her mother

Red Velvet's Joy has shared new photos of herself taken by her mother.

On October 13, Joy took to her personal Instagram and uploaded several photos taken at an ordinary shop. At this store, where they seem to sell antique china, textiles, and ceramic displays, Joy posed naturally with the objects, dressed casually and adorably.

With these photos, Joy noted in the caption that they were taken by her mother, suggesting that they were spending some quality mother-daughter time!

photo by mom

Through the comments, netizens mentioned how the photos seem to have been "taken with love". 

Dumbuya_Isatou294 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

She is so beautiful...my joy I love her so much

