Microdot & Sanchez's parents given prison sentences for fraud

Microdot and Sanchez's parents have been officially sentenced to prison for fraud.



On October 8, the Cheongju District Court sentenced their father to 3 years of jail, while their mother received 1 year. Judge Ha Sung Woo stated, "The Shin couple borrowed money, and it looks as if they had no intention to repay the loan. The nature of the crime is not good as they borrowed money from the victims when they already had over 100 million Won ($83,733 USD) in debt. The victims suffered a long time, and a few victims have died."



The judge continued, "They did not attempt to change the damage for the past 20 years, the victims have requested a severe punishment, and the fact that there was a written agreement for some were all factored into the sentencing."

As previously reported, the couple was indicted on the charges of fraud for scamming their neighbors, then fleeing the country in order to avoid paying the money back. They scammed a total of 14 victims for 400 million KRW (~ $336,000 USD) approximately 20 years ago.