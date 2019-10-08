4

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LABOUM open up about the pains of dieting

AKP STAFF

LABOUM opened up about the pains of dieting on 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'.

On the October 8th episode, a listener asked about the LABOUM members' love of jokbal, and they responded, "We like warm jokbal. It's so good when you put a slice of jokbal on lettuce with green onion mix and noodles." 

As for going through dieting like most girl groups, Solbin revealed, "I lost 12kg (26.5 lbs). I only ate chickpeas. I only had to eat that." The LABOUM members continued, "We drink a lot of water. There's a teabag that you can fill with beans and pumpkin. If we're not swollen, we focus on eating a little bit of protein."

In other news, LABOUM recently made a comeback with "Firework".

  1. LABOUM
  2. Solbin
4 1,905 Share 57% Upvoted

0

noble65432128 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

laboum is one of those groups that barely make any money thats why they are trying to get into Japanese and overseas market

Share

0

trogdorthe8th5,511 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is disgusting and sad. The way they are talking about dieting is all too common in the K-pop industry- for men, but ESPECIALLY for women. That is u healthy and dangerous, and the fact that these poor women are encouraged to talk about their unhealthy diets (which will surely be heard by other you girls and influence them in a way) is so wrong on so many levels. It’s like the industry won’t be satisfied until every woman is pushed to an eating disorder. I sincerely feel for them.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Lovelyz, Kei
Lovelyz' Kei drops dreamy 'I Go' solo debut MV
44 minutes ago   1   444
BTS
BTS is Tokopedia’s New Brand Ambassador
19 hours ago   1   1,655

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND