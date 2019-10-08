LABOUM open up about the pains of dieting

LABOUM opened up about the pains of dieting on 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'.



On the October 8th episode, a listener asked about the LABOUM members' love of jokbal, and they responded, "We like warm jokbal. It's so good when you put a slice of jokbal on lettuce with green onion mix and noodles."

As for going through dieting like most girl groups, Solbin revealed, "I lost 12kg (26.5 lbs). I only ate chickpeas. I only had to eat that." The LABOUM members continued, "We drink a lot of water. There's a teabag that you can fill with beans and pumpkin. If we're not swollen, we focus on eating a little bit of protein."



In other news, LABOUM recently made a comeback with "Firework".

