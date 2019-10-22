Lovelyz' Kei talks about her friendship with MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

Lovelyz' Kei opened up about her friendship with MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa.



On the October 22nd episode of 'Cultwo Show', Kei talked about her solo debut, saying, "I use the name Kei within Lovelyz, but when I promote solo, I use the name Kim Ji Yeon. I wanted to show the possibilities as a solo artist." K.Will then mentioned how it must be difficult to promote solo after being in a group, and Kei responded, "To be honest, it's very lonely. The members are cheering me on, but I miss them. When I return after my schedule, my members are always sleeping."



She said on appearing on the Mnet survival show 'Queendom', saying, "I'm really busy because I'm doing both solo activities and appearing on 'Queendom'." As for her friendship with the 'Queendom' participants, Kei expressed, "I've gotten very close with (G)I-DLE, and I was already close with Oh My Girl. I'm close enough to Hwa Sa after our duet to call her by her birth name Hye Jin. We're actually both the same age, born in 1995."



In related news, Kei made her solo debut with "I Go" earlier this month.