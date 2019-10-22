DAY6 dissolve in intense 'Sweet Chaos' MV

DAY6 have revealed their music video for "Sweet Chaos"!



In the MV, the band perform their latest title track in black-and-white and color and then dissolve into thin air. "Sweet Chaos" is the title song of DAY6's 3rd full album 'The Book of Us: Entropy', and it's written by Young K and composed by Jae, Sungjin, Wonpil, Young K, and Hong Ji Sang.



Watch DAY6's "Sweet Chaos" MV above




