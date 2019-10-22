64

Music Video
Posted by germainej

DAY6 dissolve in intense 'Sweet Chaos' MV

DAY6 have revealed their music video for "Sweet Chaos"!

In the MV, the band perform their latest title track in black-and-white and color and then dissolve into thin air. "Sweet Chaos" is the title song of DAY6's 3rd full album 'The Book of Us: Entropy', and it's written by Young K and composed by JaeSungjinWonpil, Young K, and Hong Ji Sang.

Watch DAY6's "Sweet Chaos" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

She_her_her429 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

This song has the trademark exhilarating vibes that Day 6 normally display with their performances - in my books it is once again another rocking good song from these cool guys!!

OpalSprings67120 pts 11 hours ago
11 hours ago

Stream & share folks! Let's Jae that bread! Let's make it lobster comeback for Day6

