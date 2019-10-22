3

3

Posted by germainej

Insider reveals BTS Jungkook's previously rumored girlfriend is still suffering aftermath of rumors

An insider has revealed BTS Jungkook's previously rumored girlfriend, tattoo artist 'A', is still suffering from the aftermath of the rumors.

This past September, Big Hit Entertainment denied Jungkook and 'A' were in a relationship after photos of the two made their way online. She later personally denied the rumors and spoke up about the harassment she was receiving since the rumors hit headlines. 

On October 22, an acquaintance of 'A' spoke to YTN Star about 'A's current situation, stating, "'A' is extremely stressed. I think it's amazing she didn't take her own life. They're totally draining her and cursing at her over things that haven't even been confirmed." The insider continued, "I think it's right to see them not as malicious commenters but as criminals. It's to the point that average non-celebrities like us could think of bad things. I hope there are measures [to fight this planned] or real-name online IDs are made." 

1

HSK1,223 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Fighting~ I hope she has the right people around her, supporting her.

Sad, how trolls and antis can make your life a mess - thanks to the anonymity of the internet.

0

melon715 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

She need to just report all these people to authority. Why does she have to live like that. Even if she is his gf or he does get a gf people need to just shut the fk up. It's not the fault of anyone. I find all this so stupid why can't he be dating?

