Kim Tae Hee reportedly in talks to return to dramas for the first time since marriage as female lead

According to an exclusive report on October 16, actress Kim Tae Hee may be returning to the small screen for the first time since her marriage.

On drama insider told the press, "Kim Tae Hee will be taking on the lead role of tvN's new Fri-Sat drama 'Hello Mother', set to air in January of next year."

In 'Hello Mother' (working title), Kim Tae Hee will reportedly play the role of a bright and lovely mother who has been living as a ghost in the human world for the past 5 years. The warm story will revolve around a family whose mother is a ghost, whose father is a heartbroken man in the very beginning stages of starting anew after a tragedy, and a much-loved child between them.



If true, this will mark Kim Tae Hee's first drama role in approximately 5 years - since her marriage to Rain as well as her two pregnancies. Meanwhile, 'Hello Mother' is expected to begin airing on tvN after Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's 'Love's Crash Landing'.



[UPDATE] Since the above report, a representative from the drama's side has stepped up to clarify, "It's true that Kim Tae Hee was offered the role. She is currently considering her appearance."