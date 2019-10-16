JTBC's '5 Bros' confirms premiere date with guest MC Min Kyung Hoon

JTBC's '5 Bros' is returning this October 31 as a regular broadcast, after its successful reception over the Chuseok holidays.

In addition to previously announced MCs Park Joon Hyung, Seo Jang Hoon, Kim Jong Kook, and UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk, Buzz's Min Kyung Hoon will be appearing on the program's official premiere as a guest MC.

'5 Bros' is a lifestyle talk show where the MCs of the program discuss trivial topics from everyday life, arguing with one another to form the "proper order" of motions and steps. During the Chuseok holidays special, the MCs discussed topics such as the order of steps during a shower, the best sports athletes, and more.

You can look forward to the official premiere of JTBC's '5 Bros' as a regular broadcast, this October 31 at 11 PM KST.

