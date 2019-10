Jin Hua has revealed that he no longer wants to be an idol.

The popular and good looking husband of actress Ham So Won revealed his inner thoughts on the October 8th broadcast of 'Flavor of Wife'. When asked by MC Lee Hwi Jae if he still had dreams of being an idol, he stated: "I want to live my life as Hyejung's dad. I like the simple life."

It seems like the couple is making strides to improve their family life and relationship! We wish them the best.