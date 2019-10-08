15

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens note that Gong Hyo Jin has never starred in an unsuccessful drama 20 years after her debut

AKP STAFF

Gong Hyo Jin is definitely an acting legend.

A popular post on internet community forums noted that the popular actress has never starred in an unsuccessful drama 20 years after her debut in 1999. 

The char above notes that all the dramas that Gong Hyo Jin starred in never reached lower than 12.9%. Although many actors are successful overall, there are bound to be some projects here and there that don't do as well. Gong Hyo Jin's impressive track record shows her popularity in Korea. 

  1. Gong Hyo Jin
4 9,217 Share 88% Upvoted

1

mipcy1,203 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

That is why she is among one of my top kdrama actresses. However, I do hope one day she will star in a historical drama or any non rom com.

Share

1

joanner222,388 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

She’s such a versatile actress. Love her!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
8 hours ago   6   5,447
Block B, Zico
Zico reveals honest thoughts on his own looks
10 hours ago   20   10,839

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND