Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Kang Daniel becomes the new face for Calvin Klein Jeans

Kang Daniel has been selected as the new face and muse of Calvin Klein Jeans.

The global brand made the announcement on October 2nd. Kang Daniel's modern and trendy fashion sense likely plays an important role in the brand's decision to choose him as a model. They stated that "Calvin Klein is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and we would like to celebrate this with Kang Daniel." 

Kang Daniel will be appearing at multiple events for the brand, including a photo wall and pop up store event in Busan. He is currently busy promoting as a solo artist after receiving much love as the center of Wanna One

primazaza518 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Congratulation Daniel for your new endorsement ! Even if DANITY knew it 1 month ago because you are a spoiler king ! xD

Let's now watch again Colorful Daniel ep.2 because it was so much fun ! :

Junecomel117 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

Congratulations #KangDaniel #강다니엘

