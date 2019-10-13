Tattoo shop of artist wrongly IDed as Jungkook's girlfriend opens up about endless harassment received after rumor spread

Nearly a month after a tattoo artist had to deny rumors that she is dating BTS's Jungkook, her tattoo shop has revealed that they continue to receive harassment on social media.



On October 13, the tattoo shop shared a screen capture of a direct messages through their official Instagram, captioning the image with: "Receiving hundreds of messages [like this] at a time even today."



While some of the messages contained swear words, others simply said phrases like "Get a hold of yourself" and "Don't get in between Jeon Jungkook and his future path."



They then wrote that BTS's agency Big Hit Entertainment had advised them that it would be better to not do anything and remain quiet; however, despite doing as they were told, they continue to receive messages like this even a month later and have incurred a number of other issues.





"The shop has been reported to the police, we had to go to the police station and be investigated, we are receiving therapy, we barely get any sleep every night and drink," they wrote in the caption. "Do we have to continue living like this? Not only us, but our families, friends, and acquaintances are also being criticized and cursed at. You're saying all we can do is sit back and watch this happen?"



The tattoo shop is also claiming that Big Hit Entertainment is unwilling to provide them with any more assistance with damage control, as the scandal occurred while Jungkook was on holiday; therefore, the agency felt as if that was not their responsibility and have not contacted the shop anymore. In fact, in their last phone call with the agency, they felt as if they were turned away "like those who are expecting some sort of monetary compensation" when they claim that was not the case.



As a result, the tattoo shop announced that they will be taking matters into their own hands and will be working on tracking down the activities and identities of those harassing the tattoo shop and holding them accountable.

Meanwhile, the shop's Instagram account has recently been made private.