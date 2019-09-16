Big Hit Entertainment publishes official statement denying BTS' Jungkook's dating rumors

Big Hit Entertainment published its official statement denying BTS' Jungkook's dating rumors. Leaked footage from a CCTV showing Jungkook with a female tattooist and Jungkook's temporary tattoo saying 'MJ' had sparked dating rumors overnight. Some fans have been harassing rapper Hashswan regarding this rumor but the label has kept quiet until now.

On the morning of September 17, Big Hit Entertainment said "The now circulating dating rumors regarding our artist Jungkook is absolutely not true. During his visit to Geojedo, he realized his circle of tattooist acquaintances was also visiting there so he hung out with them. We are sorry that his private life during his extended break had to be distorted like this. We are currently investigating whether or not the picture was taken illegally, and will take strict legal action accordingly. In addition, spreading of false information to defame our artist will also face strict legal consequences."

