Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Hit Entertainment publishes official statement denying BTS' Jungkook's dating rumors

Big Hit Entertainment published its official statement denying BTS' Jungkook's dating rumors. Leaked footage from a CCTV showing Jungkook with a female tattooist and Jungkook's temporary tattoo saying 'MJ' had sparked dating rumors overnight. Some fans have been harassing rapper Hashswan regarding this rumor but the label has kept quiet until now. 

On the morning of September 17, Big Hit Entertainment said "The now circulating dating rumors regarding our artist Jungkook is absolutely not true. During his visit to Geojedo, he realized his circle of tattooist acquaintances was also visiting there so he hung out with them. We are sorry that his private life during his extended break had to be distorted like this. We are currently investigating whether or not the picture was taken illegally, and will take strict legal action accordingly. In addition, spreading of false information to defame our artist will also face strict legal consequences." 

JRERM959 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

when i saw the news..my first thought was..so what? like kang daniel, jk has contractual freedom to date. all bts members are not banned from dating. BUT it was fake news. so KUDOS to BH for doing the right thing, sue the reporter who uploaded the fake news. at the same time, please look into Jimin's haters. Thanks BH. 💜

Indigo_Palmyra1,480 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

How many times do these companies need to sue "fans" before they stop and remember that Idols are, in fact, people? They care more about maintaining their fantasy or about being entertained, than the actual feelings of others. None of them deserved that treatment; I hope BH deals with those who harassed Hashswan as well.

