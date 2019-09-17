Tattoo artist denies she's dating BTS's Jungkook

Tattoo artist Rennis has denied rumors saying she's dating BTS's Jungkook.



Big Hit Entertainment has already denied the reports of Jungkook's alleged relationship with the tattoo artist after leaked CCTV footage allegedly revealed the two at a restaurant together. On September 17, the tattoo posted the following on Instagram:





"I'm absolutely not in a relationship with Jungkook.



I'm posting this because of what's spreading online and the unfortunate situation of people causing misunderstandings by impersonating me.



I didn't say anything because it seemed obvious that people wouldn't believe me or they would interpret what I say the way they want or I would get even harsher responses.



I would like to once against ate that it's absolutely not true that I'm dating Jungkook or that I tattooed my initials on him.



We're simply close friends, and I am very apologetic as it seems fans were extremely hurt in addition to myself and people around me.



I will not say anything further.



I'd just like to make it clear that I wasn't ignoring or disregarding everything."