Tattoo artist denies she's dating BTS's Jungkook

Tattoo artist Rennis has denied rumors saying she's dating BTS's Jungkook.

Big Hit Entertainment has already denied the reports of Jungkook's alleged relationship with the tattoo artist after leaked CCTV footage allegedly revealed the two at a restaurant together. On September 17, the tattoo posted the following on Instagram:

"I'm absolutely not in a relationship with Jungkook.

I'm posting this because of what's spreading online and the unfortunate situation of people causing misunderstandings by impersonating me.

I didn't say anything because it seemed obvious that people wouldn't believe me or they would interpret what I say the way they want or I would get even harsher responses. 

I would like to once against ate that it's absolutely not true that I'm dating Jungkook or that I tattooed my initials on him.

We're simply close friends, and I am very apologetic as it seems fans were extremely hurt in addition to myself and people around me.

I will not say anything further.

I'd just like to make it clear that I wasn't ignoring or disregarding everything."

정국과의 연인관계는 절대 아닙니다. 지금 돌아다니는 말들과 저를 사칭해서 오해를 불러일으키는 상황이 안타까워서 글 올립니다. 무슨답변을 드리던 믿지않고 스스로들 마음대로 해석하고 더 심한 답글을 들을게 뻔한 사실이라서 아무 말 안하고있었습니다. 다시 말씀드리지만 정국과의 연인관계라던지 제 이니셜을 타투잉 해줬다는 말들은 절대 사실이 아닙니다. 단지 친한 친구정도이며 그것때문에 저와 주변분들이 많이 상처받고 팬분들에게도 큰 상처를 입힌것 같아서 너무 죄송합니다. 이후의 말은 하지않겠습니다. 무시가 절대 아닌것만 알아주세요.

13 13,148

I feel sorry for JK, the tattoo artist, her boyfriend and everyone else that's affected by those immature fans. I can't help but wonder how these bullies would react to anyone in BTS having really a gf. They're not puppets but real people with feelings and everything. Of course they'll want to fall in love and experience life. To turn a one month vacation into a nightmare for the boys is just sooo wrong but these fans don't really care for BTS, they just want to satisfy their fantasies. So sad.

Wait now I'm confused. I thought the rumor was that Hashswan was dating Jungkook?

Either way, fans (or maybe I should say "fans") should mind their own business and leave his private life alone.

