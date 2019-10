Han Seo Hee has left one last message for former MONSTA X member Wonho through an Instagram post, demanding that he pay Jung Da Eun back.



The post reads as follows: "Hey! If you're going to leave, pay our money back before you go. Hand over our money you b******!"





The former MONSTA X member recently left the group after allegations of unpaid debts and his past criminal record have come to light.