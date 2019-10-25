6

G-Dragon's military discharge location moved due to swine fever virus safety concerns

G-Dragon's military discharge location has been moved due to swine fever virus safety concerns.

As previously reportedYG Entertainment released a statement alerting fans that they should not visit Big Bang members G-Dragon, Taeyang, or Daesung's military discharge sites due to the recent threat of the African swine fever virus. On October 25, the label announced G-Dragon's discharge location has been moved from Cheorwon in Gangwon Province to Yongin in Gyeonggi Province as fans are anticipated to visit G-Dragon despite the initial warning.

G-Dragon's military discharge date is set for October 26, while Taeyang and Daesung will be discharged in November.

Stay tuned for updates. 

VIPs!! Our Dragon Leader is BACK!! can't contain this overwhelming emotion..

KING is Backkkkkk.

