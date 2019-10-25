G-Dragon's military discharge location moved due to swine fever virus safety concerns

G-Dragon's military discharge location has been moved due to swine fever virus safety concerns.



As previously reported, YG Entertainment released a statement alerting fans that they should not visit Big Bang members G-Dragon, Taeyang, or Daesung's military discharge sites due to the recent threat of the African swine fever virus. On October 25, the label announced G-Dragon's discharge location has been moved from Cheorwon in Gangwon Province to Yongin in Gyeonggi Province as fans are anticipated to visit G-Dragon despite the initial warning.



G-Dragon's military discharge date is set for October 26, while Taeyang and Daesung will be discharged in November.



