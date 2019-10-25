Sunny Hill drop MV for 'Nom Nom Nom'

Sunny Hill have dropped their music video for "Nom Nom Nom"!



After a delay, Sunny Hill have released the MV for their dance and retro-inspired track. "Nom Nom Nom" marks the girl group's first comeback in 3 years, and they're returning with original members Bitna and Kota as well as new members Eunjoo and Gunhee.



Check out Sunny Hill's "Nom Nom Nom" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





