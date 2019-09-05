NBC will be remaking the popular Korean drama 'SKY Castle'

American TV network NBC will be remaking the popular JTBC drama 'SKY Castle' and has started production on the pilot episode.

Writer Yoo Hyun Mi announced the news at the Asia Drama Conference and stated: "I am curious and happy as to how the American version of 'SKY Castle' will be made."





The working title for the remake is called 'Tribeca' after a neighborhood in New York. The staff of the remake includes professionals who worked on DC Comics drama 'Supergirl' and popular TV show 'Gossip Girl'. It seems like the probability of the show going into its first season is high after finishing the pilot.

