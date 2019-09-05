Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

NBC will be remaking the popular Korean drama 'SKY Castle'

American TV network NBC will be remaking the popular JTBC drama 'SKY Castle' and has started production on the pilot episode. 

Writer Yoo Hyun Mi announced the news at the Asia Drama Conference and stated: "I am curious and happy as to how the American version of 'SKY Castle' will be made."


The working title for the remake is called 'Tribeca' after a neighborhood in New York. The staff of the remake includes professionals who worked on DC Comics drama 'Supergirl' and popular TV show 'Gossip Girl'. It seems like the probability of the show going into its first season is high after finishing the pilot. 

KBree79 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

I wonder if it will be as successful here... how will they spin it? Competition in the US is no where near as fierce as SK. I feel like a lot of Sky Castle's success is because of the existence of that unbelievably fierce academic competition and how the public in SK can relate to it because they actively experience it. This only happens in small pockets of American society.


I wonder if they've decided to do this because of the Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal. For this who don't know about it, Lori Loughlin is a celebrity in the US that was discovered to have bribed the college admissions to accept her daughters to the University of Southern California. It was uncovered that there were multiple other celebrities and parents )prominent figures like CEOs/people in higher up business positions) who also bribed their children's way into college. So maybe they'll go with that angle? Interested to see how it goes, but keeping my expectations somewhat neutral.

1

Rahma9430 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Omg can't wait to watch it. I hope it's as good as Sky Castle. xx

